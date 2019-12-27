Johnny G. Fichter
Johnny G. Fichter, age 72, passed away December 22, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on January 5, 1947, to the late Frank and Erma Fichter. Johnny retired from Harrah's Casino as a supervisor in the maintenance department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jennie McDaniel.
John is survived by his wife, Ruth Fichter; children, Tim Deal Fichter (Wendy), Johnny Fichter II (Michelle), Jolene Huerta (Samuel); siblings, Frank Fichter, Betty Gardner-Heiman, James Fichter; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial service is 1 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the community room at Hoy-Kilnoski. The family will direct memorials.
