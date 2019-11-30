Lois M. Fichter
Lois M. Fichter, age 86, of Randolph, Iowa, died November 26, 2019.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd; her parents; and a brother.
She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Stubblefield and husband John (Randy) Stubblefield, of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Tabor, Iowa. Visitations with family, were held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Funeral Chapel. Memorials will go to Tabor Volunteer Ambulance Association or Randolph United Methodist Church and interment will be in the Randolph, Cemetery.
