Robert proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1965. He was an Omaha, Neb., police officer for 10 years and then worked as a supervisor at 911 Emergency Services until his retirement. He was preceded in death by parents, Buford and Velma Fickel; daughter, Cindy Fickel Robert is survived by wife, Linda Fickel; children, Robert, Jr. (Vickie) Fickel, Jay (Theresa) Fickel, Cheryl (Chuck) Sandoski; step-children, Jack (Kim) O'Brien, Gary (Mary) O'Brien, Jeff (Rhonda) O'Brien; brothers, Jim (Connie) Fickel, Bill Fickel; sister, Pat Ford; 18 grandchildren and his 17 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Bob's Life, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel.
+2
+2
+2
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
Downtown CB businesses take precautions ahead of rumored, possible violent protests
-
Person shot to death in Old Market as tear gas fills streets during second night of Omaha protests
-
Column: What is a Karen?
-
UPDATE: Council Bluffs announces Monday night curfew; I-480/I-29 access restricted
-
Council Bluffs Tyson Foods plant reports coronavirus outbreak
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.