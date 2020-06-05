Robert proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1965. He was an Omaha, Neb., police officer for 10 years and then worked as a supervisor at 911 Emergency Services until his retirement. He was preceded in death by parents, Buford and Velma Fickel; daughter, Cindy Fickel Robert is survived by wife, Linda Fickel; children, Robert, Jr. (Vickie) Fickel, Jay (Theresa) Fickel, Cheryl (Chuck) Sandoski; step-children, Jack (Kim) O'Brien, Gary (Mary) O'Brien, Jeff (Rhonda) O'Brien; brothers, Jim (Connie) Fickel, Bill Fickel; sister, Pat Ford; 18 grandchildren and his 17 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Bob's Life, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel.

