James A. Fink
James A. Fink, age 84, passed away January 4, 2020.
He was born in Reading, Pa., on June 20, 1935, to the late Rhuel and Oralea (Pfleger) Fink. Jim retired from the United States Air Force after 23 years. He then worked for Aksarben Fixture and then Edwards Nissan. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Fink; son-in-law, Mike Riesland.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma J. Fink; children, Jolinda Riesland, Penny Norman (Chuck), John Fink (Maggie), Rick Fink (Candy) and Jana Keller (Andy Elledge); brother, Lindy Fink (Florence); 17 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
Vigil service is at 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at Corpus Christi - Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Interment is in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
