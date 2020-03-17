Opal Rosetta Finn
Opal Rosetta Finn, age 82, passed away on February 16, 2020.
She was born on January 22, 1938, to the late Buford and Opal (Atkinson) Reynolds, in Winfield, Kan.
In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Eugene Dellinger and Robert Gene Dellinger.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Finn.
Memorial service will be at at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Church of Freedom in Council Bluffs. Inurnment is in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.