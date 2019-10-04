Kari Lauren (McManigal) Firlik
Kari Lauren Firlik, age 35, passed away September 28, 2019.
She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on March 14, 1984. She was married to Zachary P. Firlik.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry R. McManigal.
Kari is survived by her father, Jerry E. McManigal (Stacey); mother, Kelly Bock (Karl); son, Jaden Roberts; daughters, Grace Adams, Faith Firlik; siblings, Tasha Lighter (Cory), Kathrine Conger (Kevin), Joshua Fattig, Katelyn Holthus (Brandon), Sara Bock, Matthew McManigal, Patrick McManigal; grandparents, Herk and Beverly Ranney; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kari Firlik Children's Fund. Interment is in the Blair, Nebraska Cemetery.
