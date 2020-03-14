Richard P. "Dick" Fischer
Richard P. "Dick" Fischer, age 89, of Neola, Iowa, passed away March 12, 2020, at his residence. Dick was born in Neola, on March 23, 1930, to the late Christian and Anastasia (Ryan) Fischer and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was united in marriage to Jean Zimmerman on April 25, 1953 in Neola. Dick was a lifetime farmer and longtime member of St. Patrick's Church, in Neola, American Legion Post 330, Quail Run Golf member and an avid golfer, sports enthusiast, and Knights of Columbus. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean in 2017; infant son, David Joseph Fischer; daughter-in-law, Melissa; brothers, Frank, Bob, and Rev. Eugene Fischer; and sister, Virginia Simon.
Survivors include nine children, Kay Lee, of Lexington, Ky., Tim, of Neola, Steve (Jyl Dinville), of Underwood, Iowa, Jan Bertelsen (Allan) of Exira, Iowa, Tom (Nancy) of Overland Park, Kan., Ken, of Mission Kan., Dale (Jody), of Council Bluffs, Matt (Julie) of Neola, Eric (Alex), of Bennington, Neb.; 20 grandchildren; his 23 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brothers, Don (Margaret), of Neola, Harold (Hirako) of Australia; sister, Mary C. Schnitker, of Omaha, Neb.; sister-in-law, Emma Fischer, of Council Bluffs, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., with a Scripture service, at 5 p.m., all at St. Patrick's Church, Neola. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:30 a.m., also at St. Patrick's. Interment, St .Patrick's Cemetery with military rites by the Neola American Legion Post 330. Luncheon will follow in the church hall. Memorials to Quail Run Golf Course, St. Croix Hospice, or Neola Fire and Rescue
