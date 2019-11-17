Thomas E. Fischer
Thomas E. Fischer, age 64, of Omaha, Neb., passed away November 5, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Tom was born December 12, 1954, in Council Bluffs, to the late Thomas C. and Donna J. (Jensen) Fischer. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1973. Tom was a computer programmer and loved working on cars with his brother, Tim.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Fischer in 2014; grandparents; and cousin, George Wickman in 2019. Tom is survived by his daughter, Catee Fischer; son, T. J. Fischer; former wife, Jaymee Fischer, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Preslee Fischer and Madisyn Wilson; cousins and other relatives, John Wickman, Julie Christensen, Jane Wickman, and Elizabeth Obahr.
Memorial visitation, Friday, November 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial contributions will be directed by the family.
