Wilbur R. "Mike" Fisher
Wilbur R. "Mike" Fisher, age 71, of Honey Creek, Iowa, passed away September 22, 2019, at his home.
Mike was born November 11, 1947, in Council Bluffs, to the late Wilbur L. and Effie (Good) Fisher. He married his wife Dixie on February 14, 1986. Mike was a carpenter for General Manufacturing in Carter Lake from 1974 to 2000. He was a member of the Council Bluffs Eagles Club, Aerie #104.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son, Wilbur; daughter, Amy; grandson, Eric Golden; brother, Richard; and sister, Joyce.
Mike is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dixie Fisher, of Honey Creek; daughters, Sherry Clack, of Chester, S.C., Michelle Fisher (s.o., Jeffrey Blue), Jeri Fisher; stepchildren, Dan Rhoades, Jamie Featherstone, all of Council Bluffs, Ann Rhoades, Tony Rhoades, both of Omaha, Neb.; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Johnnie (Donna) Fisher, of Texas, Betsy Childs, of Red Oak, Iowa, Jeff (Deenie) Wesson, of Colorado, Nancy Fisher, of Oregon, Sheila Jones, of Texas; nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and burial, Friday, 10:30 a.m. in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m., on Friday, for the procession to the cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
