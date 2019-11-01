Patsy Ann Flieth (Avey)
Patsy Ann Flieth, age 67, of Crystal Lakes, Mo., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away October 26, 2019, in Liberty, Mo.
Patsy was born May 19, 1952, in Denver, Colo. Patsy graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, in 1970.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Flieth; parents, Lucretia and Patrick Lindhorst; sister, Nancy Maher; and niece, Corrine Ritterbush.
She is survived by daughter, JoAnna (Jerry) Butler, her grandchildren, Nick and Haley; sister, Betty (John) Davis; brother, Dillard (Jacquie) Avey; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Patsy's life will be held at a later date.
