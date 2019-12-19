Reita Joan (Knudsen) Formanek
Reita Joan (Knudsen) Formanek, age 88, entered Jesus' arms on Monday, December 16, 2019, after a lifetime of devotion to her family and faith. Reita was born in Council Bluffs, to the late Thorvald and Clara (Johnson) Knudsen on September 24, 1931. After graduating as valedictorian from Abraham Lincoln High School, she worked at the Union Pacific Shops where she met her husband, Edward. Reita was blessed with 7 children. She was an educator at heart, teaching and guiding not only her children, but Sunday School students for many years. Reita was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Stan; and grandson, Michael.
She is survived by her children, Laurie and Gary Brodeur, Jack and Brenda Formanek, Craig Formanek, Tom and Diedra Formanek,, Joan and John Carbis, Edward and Lee Formanek; 11 grandchildren. Reita will be dearly missed by her children and grandchildren. Her family celebrates that she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Reita's life will be celebrated with visitation at Maher Funeral Home, on Saturday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation in honor of Reita can be made to Mohm's Place.
