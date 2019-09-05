Richard L. Forrester
Richard L. Forrester, age 77, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at UNMC in Omaha, Neb. Richard was born, July 17, 1942, in Council Bluffs and is preceded in death by his parents, Merlyn and Delores (Fox) Forrester; and his twin brother, Ronald.
Survivors include his wife, Helen, of 53 years; his daughter, Richelle Wiechelman and husband Dan, of Council Bluffs; and grandson, Brandon; sisters, Shirley Fonda, Donna (Norm) Collins, both of Treynor, Iowa, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel followed by a luncheon in the community room. Private family interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Carson United Methodist Church and Leukemia Research Foundation.
