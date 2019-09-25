Alicia Marie Foster
Alicia Marie Foster, age 60, passed away August 21, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
She was born November 16, 1958, in Council Bluffs.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearle Marie Elder; and brother, Mathew L. Elder, Jr.
Alicia is survived by husband, Norman Foster; son, Taylor Maglione; 2 grandchildren, Hazel and Fowler; father, Mathew L. Elder, Sr.; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., in Omaha, followed by Celebration of Life, at 7 p.m. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery in Council Bluffs.
