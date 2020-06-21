Betty Jean Foster, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born March 8, 1926, in Council Bluffs, to Gustave and Leona Ploger. Betty married Alfred S. Foster on October 9,1940. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; daughters, Nancy Richardson and Sharon Fries; granddaughter, Shelli Tietsort; grandsons, Robert and William Richardson. Betty is survived by daughters, Gloria Kehm (Ted), Diane Burrell; sons, Dennis Foster (Kathleen), Sunnie Foster (Denise), Joe Asmus (Brandi); 15 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and also her 15 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial graveside service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Jun 23
Graveside
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
10:00AM
Ridgewood Cemetery
933 e. Pierce
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
