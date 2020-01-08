Jeanette M. Foster
Jeanette M. Foster, age 48, of Red Oak, Iowa, passed away January 5, 2020.
She was born in Wichita, Kan., on October 14, 1971. Jeanette was currently working as a press operator at Fresco.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Goodman; and grandma, Mace.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Jerry Lievsay, Robert Lievsay, Amber Lievsay; parents, Cliff and Linda Fowler; siblings, Angela Wheeler (Ray), Clifford Fowler (Angela), Christopher Fowler (Stevi); companion, Steve Johnson; 16 grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Keg Creek Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
