Jeanette M. Foster

Jeanette M. Foster, age 48, of Red Oak, Iowa, passed away January 5, 2020.

She was born in Wichita, Kan., on October 14, 1971. Jeanette was currently working as a press operator at Fresco.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Goodman; and grandma, Mace.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Jerry Lievsay, Robert Lievsay, Amber Lievsay; parents, Cliff and Linda Fowler; siblings, Angela Wheeler (Ray), Clifford Fowler (Angela), Christopher Fowler (Stevi); companion, Steve Johnson; 16 grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Keg Creek Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

Jan 9
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
