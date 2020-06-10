James Alan Foust, age 72, passed away June 8, 2020, at his residence. Jim was born May 2, 1948, in Quincy, Ill., and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1966. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was united in marriage to Barbara Hiatt on June 28, 1980. Jim began with the Council Bluffs Fire Dept. on April 1, 1974, and served this community retiring as an engineer on May 5, 2005. He also owned Jim Foust Signs. James was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Foust; sister, Marilyn (Gordon) Balvanz; brother, John Foust; in-laws, Everett and Velda Hiatt; sister-in-law, Denise Dull. Jim leaves to mourn, his wife of almost 40 years, Barb; son, Jeff; daughters, Amy Foust-Roane, Sara Foust-Skudler and husband Shaun; four grandchildren, Corbin and Ava Roane, Sofia and Sawyer Skudler; many nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws. Visitation will be Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services, Saturday, 11 a.m., with Covid-19 restrictions in force, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Council Bluffs Honor Guard to stand guard. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
Jun 12
Visitation
Friday, June 12, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jun 13
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
