Bruce M. "Jack" Fox
Bruce M. "Jack" Fox, age 92, of Carson, Iowa, passed away at his home on July 21, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on April 8, 1927, to the late Bruce and Mary (Miller) Fox. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard and was a lifelong farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Donald, David, Melvin and Jerry Fox; sisters, Delores Abrahams, Marilyn Moon, Sharon Tarver, Norma Lou Fox and Beverly Jones; infant daughters, Marlene and Jolene.
Jack is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Laura Fox, Mike and Kathy Fox; brothers, Larry Fox (Midge), Marvin Fox (Beth); grandchildren, Emily Fox (Jason Dimaria), Jim Fox (Cathy), Alyssa Bucher (Joey), Chris Fox (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Haylee, Caitlin, Isabelle, Jackson, Brody, Alexis and Colton; nieces, nephews, in-laws and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
