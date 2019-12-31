Tina J. Franks
Tina J. Franks, age 54, of Carter Lake, Iowa, passed away December 27, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neb. Tina was born May 22, 1965, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Franks, of Carter Lake; son, Wallace Franks, of Avoca, Iowa; daughters, Britney (Chris) Leftridge, of Oakland, Iowa, Brandy Franks, of Carter Lake; 5 grandchildren; parents, Rick and Pat Brock; sister, Tami Brock; brother, Rick Brock, Jr., all of Carter Lake; nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation with refreshments, Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 East Pierce St. in Council Bluffs. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.