Tina J. Franks

Tina J. Franks, age 54, of Carter Lake, Iowa, passed away December 27, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neb. Tina was born May 22, 1965, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Franks, of Carter Lake; son, Wallace Franks, of Avoca, Iowa; daughters, Britney (Chris) Leftridge, of Oakland, Iowa, Brandy Franks, of Carter Lake; 5 grandchildren; parents, Rick and Pat Brock; sister, Tami Brock; brother, Rick Brock, Jr., all of Carter Lake; nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation with refreshments, Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 East Pierce St. in Council Bluffs. The family will direct memorial contributions.

To send flowers to the family of Tina Franks, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 3
Memorial Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Walnut Hill Chapel
1350 E. Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tina's Memorial Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.