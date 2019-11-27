Lawrence "Butch"
Freeman
Lawrence "Butch" Freeman, age 82, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on November 22, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Dianne, of Carson; children, Kevin (Susan) Freeman, of Carson, Jennifer (Gail) Damgaard, of Big Spring, Texas; and Beth Loring (Steve James), of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; his 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jo Lewis, of Kansas City, Mo.; brother, John Freeman (Sharron), of Olathe, Kan., and his sister-in-law, Connie Gilreath, of Bedford, Iowa.
Private family services will be held. Memorials to American Cancer Society.
