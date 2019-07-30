Earnest A. Frieze, Sr.
Earnest A. Frieze, Sr., age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence.
Earnest was born on May 19, 1923, in Council Bluffs, to the late Forrest and Mary (Axtell) Frieze, Sr. Earnest was a Grain Sampler for the Omaha Grain Exchange, and also a truck driver for the City of Council Bluffs Sanitation Department. He was a Life Member of VFW Post 737 and American Legion Post #2.
Earnest was preceded in death by step-father, Robert Criswell; daughters, Connie and Lois; sister, Lucile; brothers, Fred and Mary, John and Martha, Walt and Forrest, Jr., and Bud and Zella.
He is survived by wife, Betty; sons, Allen and Debbie, and Dennis; daughter, Marie and Steve; 2 fur babies, Cindy Jo and Candy Sue; brothers, Jerry, Donnie and Ellen, and Bobby; sister, Hazel; son-in-law, Mike; sister-in-law, Pat; grandchildren, Gene, Chris and Paul, Brenda, Jerry, Brandie and Shane, Andrew, Michael "Micky" and Sarah, Lisa, Jason, Matt and Alicia, Lucas and Lori; great-grandchildren, Thayne and Amanda, Derrick, Kody, Kyra, Zac, Brett,; Cienna, Jaden, Ziva, Marrisa, Abygail, Nathanial, Chloey and Kurt, Breydon, Shayden, Adrian, Austin, Alizia, Alison, Aurora, Callie; and his great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Atrayu, Kai, Evan, Izabella, Ayden, Lillee Ann and soon to be Willow Mae.
Visitation with family, on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service, on Thursday, at 1 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or the
American Heart Association.
