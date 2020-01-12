Willard D. Fry
Willard D. Fry, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 10, 2020.
He was born in Langdon, Mo., to Troy and Annabelle Fry. After graduation he served with the United States Army in Frankfurt, Germany, and South Korea. He retired from AT&T after 35 years as a radio and television communication engineer. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 64 years, Dorothy Darlene; his parents, Troy and Annabelle Fry; brother, D.C. Fry; sisters, Donnis Huffman, Roselea Fox and Vernita Hall.
He is survived by his son, Troy Fry; daughter, Rebecca Adams (Steve); brother, Floyd Fry (RaNea); sister, Wilma Boner; grandchildren, Kenneth (Jennifer) Woodruff, Rustina Woodruff, Tegan (Sean) Reynolds, Ashley Fry and Lareina Fry; great grandchildren, Tyler, Kamryn, Chloe, Dallas and Jacobie.
Funeral service is 10 a.m., Tuesday, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home with visitation the hour prior to service time. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
