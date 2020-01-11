Willard D. Fry
Willard D. Fry, age 90, passed away January 10, 2020.
Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. Complete notice later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.