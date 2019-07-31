James Harvey Fuller
James Harvey Fuller, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 29, 2019.
He was born August 13, 1938, in Omaha, Neb., to the late George and Fern (Shull) Fuller. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy in an antisubmarine warfare squadron. He worked hard to provide for his family at Lucent Technologies for 38 years.
James is survived by his wife, Judy Fuller; sons, Jeff Fuller (Georgia), John Fuller (Deanna), and Joe Fuller (Lisa); grandchildren, Johnny Fuller, James Fuller, and Megan Fuller; brother, Jerry Fuller (Judy); cousins, John Shull and Kathy Shull-Pearon; and many other family and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is Thursday, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to James Fuller/Larry Wilwerding Scholarship with LC Education Foundation, 4121 Harry Langdon Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
"In short he was one kick ass dude, nuff said."
