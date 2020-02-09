Jerry Martin Fuller

Jerry Martin Fuller, age 77, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 7, 2020.

He was born on January 6, 1943, in Council Bluffs, to the late George and Fern (Schull) Fuller. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962 and served six years in the Iowa National Guard. Jerry married Judy Mae (Farr) at the First Assembly of God Church on July 9, 1966. Jerry always worked hard to provide for his family, retiring from the Union Pacific Railroad after 40 years in 2003. Jerry also had many part-time jobs and always had a project ready to begin. His most favorite things over the years to do were fishing with his son, going to his daughter's track meets, spoiling the grandsons on family vacations, antique malls, buying and selling antiques. Jerry's love for restoring antique cars, old gas pumps, etc. was a passion that lasted a lifetime. Jerry also stayed in touch with co-workers and many friends over the years and he never knew a stranger. We will be with you in glory someday.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, James Fuller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Fuller; son, Troy Fuller; daughter, Tracy (Fuller) Bristle; grandsons, Dawson Bristle and Sawyer Bristle; cousins, John Schull and Kathy Schull-Pearon; many other family and friends.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Creekside Church, 3320 Harry Langdon Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Fuller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:00AM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.