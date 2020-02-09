Jerry Martin Fuller
Jerry Martin Fuller, age 77, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 7, 2020.
He was born on January 6, 1943, in Council Bluffs, to the late George and Fern (Schull) Fuller. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962 and served six years in the Iowa National Guard. Jerry married Judy Mae (Farr) at the First Assembly of God Church on July 9, 1966. Jerry always worked hard to provide for his family, retiring from the Union Pacific Railroad after 40 years in 2003. Jerry also had many part-time jobs and always had a project ready to begin. His most favorite things over the years to do were fishing with his son, going to his daughter's track meets, spoiling the grandsons on family vacations, antique malls, buying and selling antiques. Jerry's love for restoring antique cars, old gas pumps, etc. was a passion that lasted a lifetime. Jerry also stayed in touch with co-workers and many friends over the years and he never knew a stranger. We will be with you in glory someday.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, James Fuller.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Fuller; son, Troy Fuller; daughter, Tracy (Fuller) Bristle; grandsons, Dawson Bristle and Sawyer Bristle; cousins, John Schull and Kathy Schull-Pearon; many other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Creekside Church, 3320 Harry Langdon Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
