Joyce Y. Gaffey, age 95, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away December 22, 2019, in Fremont, Neb., where she had been living.

Born on May 6, 1924, in Winfred, S.D. to the late Gilbert and Emma (Jensen) Kasch and a graduate from Carroll High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Donald Gaffey on June 15, 1949. After moving to Council Bluffs, Joyce worked for Franksen & Johnson Paint Store for over 35 years, retiring in 1985. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs and First Lutheran Church in Fremont, Neb. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. in 1993; brothers, Keith and Carroll Kasch; sister, Verjane Steensen and husband Ed; nephew, Dennis Steensen. Joyce is survived by daughter, Jolene Giddens and husband Les, of Fremont; her nephew, Dick Steensen and wife Donna; niece, Debra Steensen, all Council Bluffs.

Visitation, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Funeral services, Friday, 10:30 a.m., also at the church in Fremont. Luncheon will follow the service. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery at 2 p.m., on Friday. Family and friends to meet at the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dunklau Gardens Activity Dept. and Shalimar Gardens Activity Dept.

Service information

Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
First Lutheran Church
3200 Military Avenue
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
Dec 27
Celebration of Life
Friday, December 27, 2019
10:30AM
First Lutheran Church
3200 Military Avenue
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
