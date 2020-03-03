Michael E. Gant
Michael E. Gant, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 29, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born December 22, 1954, in Omaha, Neb. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1973. Mike married Christi O'Connell on September 25, 1982, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with son, Benjamin. Mike was a driver for Fucinaro Excavating Co. for the past 7 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Staats) Ehlers; and sister, Brenda Wolverton.
Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christi Gant, of Council Bluffs; son, Ben (Jennifer) Gant, of Madison, S.D.; grandson, Reid Gant; father, Robert Ehlers, Sr.; brother, Robert Ehlers, Jr., both of Council Bluffs; sister, Candi (Daniel) Haarmann; brother-in-law, Ralph Wolverton, both of Bellevue, Neb.; nieces; nephews; cousins and many friends.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., with prayers and remarks at 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.
