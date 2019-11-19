Samuel
Garcia
Samuel Garcia, age 79, passed away November 17, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
Sam was born, October 22, 1940, in Mapleton, Minn., to the late Ines and Aurora Garcia and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy 1959 to 1961 and was united in marriage to Carol Brockman on April 20, 1963. Sam was a floor covering installer and a member of the catholic faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Kathleen; sister, Florence (Lawrence) Keller; son-in-law, Bruce Bryant. Sam is survived by wife Carol, of Underwood, Iowa; daughter, Joan Bryant, of Blair, Neb.; son, Joseph and wife Debbie; daughter, Victoria Larsen and husband Rod, all of Council Bluffs; 3 grandchildren, Kaeleen Garcia, Jonathan and Chelsea Bryant; siblings, Bennie Reed, Patricia Avalos and husband Tony, Fina Whitmore and husband Jim, all Council Bluffs, Virginia Johnson, of Virginia; brother, Tim and wife Mary, of Louisville, Neb., many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Private family interment, at St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorials to Underwood Fire and Rescue or charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.