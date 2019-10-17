Brian S. Gardner
Brian S. Gardner, age 60, passed away October 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Gardner; twin sister, Beth Gardner; brother, Todd Gardner; sister, Rebecca Gardner.
Brian is survived by his wife, Terri Gardner; children, David Fick and Jamie Gill (Morgan); mother, Mary Gardner; siblings, Chuck Gardner (Kathy), Leah Ann Price, Lisa Overman (Jim), Bonnie Bringleson, Leonard Gardner and Alan Gardner; mother-in-law, Loris Smith; brother-in-law, Randy Kahl (Cindy Dunn); 6 grandchildren; 1 aunt; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.