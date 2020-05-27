Gayle Gartin, age 81, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born in Winfield, Kan., on June 3, 1938, to the late Chet and Evaughn (Reynolds) Bruner. Gayle retired from Oriental Trading and was a member of Victory Fellowship Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gartin; sister, Kathy. Gayle is survived by her children, Jackie Mapes (Jerry) and Scott Gartin (Michelle); sister, Rosalie Clemens; eight grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation with Covid-19 restrictions will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

To send flowers to the family of Velma Gartin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 29
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.