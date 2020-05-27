Gayle Gartin, age 81, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born in Winfield, Kan., on June 3, 1938, to the late Chet and Evaughn (Reynolds) Bruner. Gayle retired from Oriental Trading and was a member of Victory Fellowship Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gartin; sister, Kathy. Gayle is survived by her children, Jackie Mapes (Jerry) and Scott Gartin (Michelle); sister, Rosalie Clemens; eight grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation with Covid-19 restrictions will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
+1
+1
Service information
May 29
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.