Daryl Ottis Gearhart
Daryl Ottis Gearhart, age 80, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Daryl was born November 12, 1939, to Ottis and Iva (Duke) Gearhart, in Harlan, Iowa.
Daryl was preceded into death by his parents; wife, Mary Jane Gearhart; his infant son, Daryl Ottis Gearthart, Jr.; and 7 brothers and sisters.
Daryl is survived by his daughter, Enola Stogner (Junior); son, Jerry (Ruth) Gearhart; daughter, Darla Gearhart; granddaughters, Shanna (Chris) Wells, Amanda (Michael) Fitzpatrick, Tabitha (Jesse) Stoops; grandson, Dylan Sporer; granddaughters, Rebecca Gearhart, and Emily Gearhart; grandson, Justin Gearhart; brothers, Roger (Judy) Gearhart, Bill Gearhart, Jim (Kathy) Gearhart; sisters, Sally Bugge, Carolyn (Bill) Cloyd, and Linda (Lynn) Watson; 6 great-grandsons; his 5 great-granddaughters; and his many other family and friends.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bayliss Park Hall, 530 1st Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, from 9 to 11 a.m. Flowers can only be recieved, the morning of the visitation at 8 a.m. The family will direct memorials.
