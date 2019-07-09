Gearhart, Jeffrey

Jeffrey W. Gearhart, age 55, of Omaha, Neb., passed away on July 5, 2019, at his residence. Jeff was born on December 7, 1963, in Council Bluffs to the late Jerry Gearhart and Dusty (Wallace) McIntosh. Jeff graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He worked as a self-employed Electrician.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include daughter, Jade and Jordan Vander Zwaag, of Omaha; his sister, Darcy and Keith Holmes, of Council Bluffs; brother, Jason and Brittney Gearhart, of Papillion, Neb.; nieces, Lindsey Holmes, Haley Holmes, and Hannah Gearhart; nephew, Tanner Gearhart.

Memorial service, on Wednesday, at 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer- Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation with family, one hour prior to the service. Family will direct memorials.

