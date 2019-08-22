Linda Kay Gearhart
Linda Kay Gearhart, age 75, of Papillion, Neb., passed away August 19, 2019.
She was born July 19, 1944, in Denison, Iowa, to the late Albert and Harriet (Niece) Ulmer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Gearhart; and 13 siblings.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Angela Ulmer and Paula Narduzzo; sister, Shirley Hare; 7 grandchildren; her 6 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Memorial service is Saturday, 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.
