Wayne Joseph "Joe" Giese, 74 years, of Omaha, Neb., passed on May 5, 2020. Joe was born on August 15, 1945, in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up in Laurel, Neb., under the loving care of Bill and Clara Betters. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years before retiring in Bellevue, Neb., with his wife Debbie. He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Debbie (Hubler) Giese. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Pam) Giese, of Macedonia, Iowa, Darin Giese, of Boise, Idaho, and Jody Giese, of Nebraska City, Neb.; their mother, Sharon Bartz, of Omaha; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. At his request, no chapel services or visitation will be held. Military honors will be presented at a brief graveside service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to VetHelp1, 10043 R Street, Omaha, NE 68127.
Service information
May 9
Graveside Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00PM
Bohemian Cemetery
5201 Center St
Omaha, NE 68106
