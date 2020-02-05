Earl David Gillenwater
Earl David Gillenwater, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 3, 2020, at his residence.
Earl was born, May 6, 1931, in Lewis, Mo., to the late Arthur "Mack" and Mary (Noble) Gillenwater and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked many years as a mechanic for Dial Soap.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Billy; sister, Jean; daughters, Billie, Robin and Sandy.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia, whom he married in 1988; sons, Rocky and wife Lori, Randy and wife Julie, all of Council Bluffs; daughters, Donna Triplett and husband Bryce, of Bellevue, Neb., Jackie Moutray; son, Mike Gillenwater, both of Council Bluffs; son and daughter, Mike and Jeanette Sikora; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Additional visitation, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., at Chamberlain Funeral Home, 100 W. George St., Oregon, Mo. 64473. Funeral service, on Monday, at 10 a.m., also at Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment, Highland Cemetery, Oregon, with military rites at the grave. Luncheon and fellowship will follow in Oregon.
