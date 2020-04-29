Martha J. "Marty" Gillespie, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 26, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House, in Omaha, Neb. Marty was born March 6, 1934, in Lincoln, Neb., to the late Vernon and Helen (West) Morrison. She graduated from University High School, Carbondale, Ill., in 1952 and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, in 1956, as well as her Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Marty married LeRoy J. "Judd" Gillespie on August 27, 1955, in Carbondale. She taught for many years at Iowa School for the Deaf, retiring in 1990. Marty was a member of the Council Bluffs Country Club, PEO Chapter GQ, Service League, Bridge Club, Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, University of Nebraska Alumni Association and was an avid Husker fan. In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Judd Gillespie, in 2014; granddaughter, Jordan Gillespie; grandson, Justin Shearer; and brother, Lynn Morrison. Marty is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Gillespie, of Omaha; sons, David (Patty) Gillespie, of Corinth, Texas, Doug (Rachel) Gillespie, of Bellevue, Neb., Andy Gillespie, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Chase (Jennifer) Gillespie, Lauren (Philip) Johnson, Jennifer Gillespie, Lindsey (Gabino) Loya, Luke (Jordan) Gillespie, Lea (Nathan) Schenck; great-grandchildren, Connor Johnson, Adalynn Johnson, Ella Timoszyk, Audrey Timoszyk, Owen Timoszyk; brother, Dr. Gary (Leigha) Morrison, M.D., of Fla.; nieces and nephews. Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House.
