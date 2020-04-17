Roberta C. "Bert" Gillette, age 91, of Avoca, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away April 15, 2020, at Avoca Specialty in Avoca. Bert was born August 8, 1928, in Seymour, Iowa, to the late Kenneth and Thelma (Burr) McGavran. She graduated from Seymour High School in 1946 and from Des Moines Cosmetology School in 1947. Bert married Gailen D. Gillette on March 20, 1948, in Maryville, Mo. They were blessed with two children, Dennis and Denise. Bert worked at Barnes Beauty Shop, Schultz's Café, Council Bluffs Community Schools, Hinky Dinky and the Old Home Bread Store. She moved to Avoca in 1995, where she was a member of United Presbyterian Church of Avoca and was the director of the Avoca Food Pantry for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, Bert was preceded in death by her husband, Gailen Gillette in 1993; and her sister, Mary Lou DeHeer. Bert is survived by her son, Dennis (Denise) Gillette, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Denise (Jim) Sulhoff, of Avoca; grandsons, Steven Sulhoff, Andrew (Janelle) Sulhoff; granddaughters, Carissa Gillette, Cayla (Christopher) Ricardo; step-grandchildren, Devin (Erin) Schoening, Stephanie Bitz; step-great-grandchildren, Grace and Claire Schoening, Alexandria and Bubba Bitz, Micah and Evan Ricardo; brother, William (Janice) McGavran, of Springfield, Mo.; nieces and nephews. Open visitation, per CDC guidelines, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family service, Saturday, at the funeral home. Entombment in Ridgewood Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to the Avoca, Iowa Food Pantry.

Apr 17
Visitation
Friday, April 17, 2020
8:30AM-4:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
