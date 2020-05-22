Bonnie Mae Gilmore (Kent), 90, joined her husband Paul "Pat" (married in 1947) in heaven on May 20, 2020. Bonnie of Council Bluffs, passed at Risen Son Christian Village after living independently until April 2020. She was born May 12, 1930, in Carroll, Iowa, to Beulah and Charles Kent and lived in Council Bluffs most of her life. She spent many years working with the public at BarNone, 64 Club restaurant and ultimately retired from the State of Iowa. Bonnie was a member of First Christian Church, where she taught children Sunday school, she also spent many years as the Chaplain for the women's auxiliary VFW 737. Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul "Pat" (2003) and infant son, Kelly (1963). Survivors include three daughters, Connie Gann (husband Thomas (Butch), Cathy Harris (husband David), Debbie Gamble (husband Ron); two sons, Dennis Gilmore (wife Dorinda) and former spouse Dani Gresham (husband Larry) and Paul Gilmore (wife Lisa); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren also survive her. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held when we can gather. Memorials may be directed to Bonnie's favorite organizations, New Visions Homeless Services (Mohms Place) or Children's Square USA (both in Council Bluffs).
