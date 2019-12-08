Jerome A. (Jerry)
Gilmore
Jerome A. (Jerry) Gilmore, age 70, departed this life at his own time and in his own way, leaving behind years of chronic pain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ollie Gilmore; and his sister, Diane Tella.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of almost 30 years, Kathleen Lucas Gilmore. Also their furry family members, Pippin, Kiwi, Bling, Karma and Taz; sister, Cinda (Greg) Morey; nephews, Kurt (Hayley) Morey, Chris Tella; niece, Laura (Heath) Vileta; half brother, Ron (Elaine) Gilmore; sister-in-law, Fran Betterman; stepsons, Gavin and Matt Kelly and their families; and all the birds, squirrels, raccoons, wood-chucks and other wildlings he tended for many years.
Visitation with the family, Friday, December 13, 2019, 5 to 6 p.m., followed by memorial service at 6 p.m., all are at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family has requested memorials to the Midlands Humane Society.
