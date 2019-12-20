Lyle E.
Gilmore
Lyle E. Gilmore, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away on December 17, 2019, at his residence. Lyle was born on April 19, 1933, in Modale, Iowa, to the late Wilder and Elfrieda (Nelson) Gilmore. Lyle served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Lyle married Mary Lou Weldon on October 26, 1957. Lyle worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for Campbell Soup for over 30 years. Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Gilmore in 2014.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Christine Collins, and Annette Paez; son, Craig and Danita Gilmore; 6 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Mary Jane Ruffcorn, and Delores Petersen; brother, Richard and Kathy Gilmore.
Visitation with the family on Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service on Monday, at 1 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial, Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
