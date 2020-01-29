Peggy M.
Gilmore
Peggy M. Gilmore, age, 85, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; brother-in-law, Tim Hinrichs; and special cousin, Charles Gilmore, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Danielson, of Missouri Valley, Theresa Spencer and husband Eugene, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, Cathy Gilmore, of Omaha, Neb., grandchildren, Skye Sinnott and husband Brandon, Raymond Danielson, Shelby and significant other Corey, Michael Spencer and significant other Ari Aera Cura, P.J. Pitt; great grandchildren: Allainah, Aubree, Reilly and Miya Sinnott; step grandchildren: Sylvia McDonald and significant other Randy Barrineau, Joel Danielson and wife Meggan; step great-grandchildren, Wes McDonald, Julie Danielson, Alissa McDonald, Teigen Danielson, Charlie McDonald, Tommy Danielson; sisters-in-law, Rosanne Hinrichs, of Upper Black Eddy, Penn., Mary Ellen Scheer and husband Warren, of Arlington, Neb.
Rosary will be 6 p.m., Friday, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Missouri Valley. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Missouri Valley.
