Arlene Mary Gittins

Arlene Mary Gittins, age 95, passed away December 23, 2019, at Amelia Place.

Arlene was born August 14, 1924, in Ransom, Kan., to the late Albert and Susie (Kennedy) Schreiber. She was united in marriage to Glen Gittins on October 15, 1954. Arlene was a longtime member of Queen of Apostles Parish and also worked in the school caferteria. She is a Sacred Heart College in Wichita, Kan., graduate and she belonged to the UP Jr. Old Timers and the Altar and Rosary Society at church. In Addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; brothers, Albert Jr., Maurice, Leonard and Jim Schreiber; sister, Irene; and daughter, Patricia. Survivors include daughters, Nancy Stubblefield and husband Dan, of Council Bluffs, Joyce Hagley, of Ames, Iowa; her 4 grandchildren, Justin (Carrie) Stubblefield, Courtney (Kyle) Allen, Lauren (Jordan) Stubblefield, and Taylor Hagley; her great-granddaughter, Addison Allen; nieces and nephews.

Open visitation, Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10:30 a.m., at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials will be directed by the family.

