Richard V. "Dick" Gittins
Richard V. "Dick" Gittins, age 77, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 6, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dick was born December 3, 1941, in Council Bluffs, to Vern and Hazel (Wilson) Gittins. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960 and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., for 2 years. Dick married Cecilia Doty on August 18, 1962, in Plattsmouth, Neb. They were blessed with daughter, Malissa. Dick was a computer programmer for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years, retiring in 1996.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vern Gittins; brother, Marvin Gittins; and sister, Sandra Gittins.
Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cecilia Gittins, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Malissa Gittins-Browning and husband Robert, of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren, Lilly Browning, Tristan Browning, Jackson Browning; mother, Hazel Gittins Shea, of Council Bluffs; brother, Kenneth (Mary) Gittins, of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; sisters, Linda Sargent, of Carson, Iowa, Jean Anne Ross, of Clive, Iowa, Janet Knapp of Sacramento, Calif.; sister-in-law, Betty Gittins, of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. Dick was a true cowboy. He spent much of his life fighting and riding bulls. He was well into his 40's when he rode his last. Dick was a storyteller who could recite a poem or joke on command or would drop everything to sing you a song or make you laugh. He did and would do anything for those that he loved. He will so be missed.
Dick always wanted to celebrate his life with a party. The family will welcome guests for a gathering cowboy-style, August 4, 2019. More details to follow. The family will direct memorial contributions.
