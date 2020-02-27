Donald James "DJ" Gnader
Donald James "DJ" Gnader, age 29, left us suddenly, on February 24, 2020, at his residence in Omaha, Neb.
DJ was born November 16, 1990, in Council Bluffs, to Donald D. and Jodi Hansen Gnader. He attended Lewis Central School, graduating in 2009, and attended Northwest Missouri State College, where he was a starting linebacker for the 2013 Bearcat National Championship team. DJ was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, grandson, uncle, nephew, teammate, and friend to many. While in school, DJ was a standout football and track star at Lewis Central, still holding many records there. He was named the Nonpareil City Football Player of the Year in 2008, First Team Iowa Football All State, Drake Relays Relay Team, Iowa Shrine Bowl participant, 2009. His time at Northwest Missouri State included National Championships, and being named 2015 First Team All-MIAA. His passion for the game he played, was passed on to many future Titans and Bearcats.
DJ is preceded in death by his grandpas, Don Gnader and Jim Hansen; and cousin, Robert Williams.
DJ leaves behind his mother Jodi Gustafson and husband Eric; father, Don Gnader; sister, Jordan Terry and husband Aaron; niece, Sylvia Terry; grandparents, Donna Gnader, Joan Dean ( Bob), Sheila Forchtner (Fred), Jim Monohon; aunts; uncles; cousins; friends; and his Titan and Bearcat families.
Visitation, Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial service, Sunday, 1 p.m., at the Reiver Arena, on the Campus of Iowa Western. Memorials may be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.