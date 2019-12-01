Lyla Darlene Godsey
Lyla Darlene Godsey, age 91, passed away November 27, 2019.
She was born on January 22, 1928, to the late Arthur and Freida (Neemeyer) Suhr in Nance County, Nebraska.
In addition to her parents, Lyla was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Godsey; son, Terry Godsey; and brother, Duane Suhr.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Cerveny (Gil) and Sheryl Knutson (Doug); 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Schroeder; sister-in-law, Carol Suhr; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Service is 11 a.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Timothy Lutheran Church. Interment is at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Northcrest Living Center, Timothy Lutheran Church or American Heart Association.
