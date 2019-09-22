Gilbert Charles Gordon
Gilbert Charles Gordon, born in Omaha, Neb., to Eugene and Flossie Gordon, on September 30, 1933, and departed on September 18, 2019.
He served 32 years in the United States Navy and was in Civil Service for the Police Departments in San Diego, Calif., and Omaha, for a season in his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lois, Betty, Vera, Etta Mae and Imogene (Jessie); brother, Robert.
Survived by 5 sons; 2 daughters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a pleather of cousins, friends and acquaintances.
Celebration of Gilbert's Life, Monday, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Please send financial donations in honor of Gilbert C. Gordon to Berry Law Firm, 222 S. 15th Street, # 405 N, Omaha NE 68102. This is for legal fees the family accumulated in an attempt to relocate Gilbert into a more satisfactory nursing facility, during his latter years, before the deterioration of his health.
