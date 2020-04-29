James A. Gorman, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 27, 2020, at Risen Son Nursing Home. Jim was born May 8, 1926, in Council Bluffs, to the late J.M. "Mike" and Stella (Turner) Gorman. He graduated from St. Francis High School, in 1944, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Jim married Joyce Tierney on June 28, 1947, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with eight children. Jim was a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years, retiring in 1986. He also worked at St. Albert High School for many years as an employee and volunteer, helping to build the football and baseball fields. After his retirement, Jim and his family enjoyed many wonderful summers at Pickerel Lake, Otter Tail County, Minn. Jim was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1045. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Gorman, in 2018; sons, Edward and Daniel; sisters, Nellie Gorman, Fran (Reid) Osler and Helen (John) Novak. Jim is survived by his daughters, Colleen (Ron) Thompson, Teresa Gerjevic; son, Joe (Cathy) Gorman, all of Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Geri Gorman, of Ralston, Neb.; sons, Mike (Kim) Gorman, Steve (Chris) Gorman, Chuck (Melissa) Gorman, all of Council Bluffs; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral mass, Friday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools (Field Turf) or St. Peter's Catholic Church.
+2
+2
+2
Service information
Apr 30
Visitation
Thursday, April 30, 2020
8:00AM-5:00PM
8:00AM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.