James A. Gorman, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 27, 2020, at Risen Son Nursing Home. Jim was born May 8, 1926, in Council Bluffs, to the late J.M. "Mike" and Stella (Turner) Gorman. He graduated from St. Francis High School, in 1944, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Jim married Joyce Tierney on June 28, 1947, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with eight children. Jim was a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years, retiring in 1986. He also worked at St. Albert High School for many years as an employee and volunteer, helping to build the football and baseball fields. After his retirement, Jim and his family enjoyed many wonderful summers at Pickerel Lake, Otter Tail County, Minn. Jim was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1045. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Gorman, in 2018; sons, Edward and Daniel; sisters, Nellie Gorman, Fran (Reid) Osler and Helen (John) Novak. Jim is survived by his daughters, Colleen (Ron) Thompson, Teresa Gerjevic; son, Joe (Cathy) Gorman, all of Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Geri Gorman, of Ralston, Neb.; sons, Mike (Kim) Gorman, Steve (Chris) Gorman, Chuck (Melissa) Gorman, all of Council Bluffs; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral mass, Friday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools (Field Turf) or St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Service information

Apr 30
Visitation
Thursday, April 30, 2020
8:00AM-5:00PM
