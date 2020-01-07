LaVerne L. Goss
LaVerne L. Goss, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 4, 2020.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on June 7, 1935, to the late Roy and Elsie (Jensen) Goss. LaVerne was a longtime barber in Treynor, Iowa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Goss; sisters, Vivian Hartz, Virginia Messenger, Beverly Markussen; brother, Darrell Lee Goss.
LaVerne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Goss; children, Cecelia Behrens (Richard), Teresa Wickersham (Brian), Martin Goss (Charlene); sister, Ruth Lambertson; brother, David Goss (Elaine); 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lewis Township Fire and Rescue or Treynor Fire and Rescue.
