Robert L. Gouker
Robert L. Gouker, age 97, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 3, 2020, at his home.
Robert was born July 23, 1922, in Jansen, Neb., to the late William Vernon and Grace (Hill) Gouker. He graduated from Homesville, Neb., High School in 1940, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Robert married Rita L. Carlton on July 5, 1944. They were blessed with 6 children, Donald, Sharon, Joyce, Barbara, Ronald and Robert. Robert was a mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years retiring in 1986. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Rita L. Gouker in 2004; son, Donald Gouker; sisters, Betty and Opal Gouker; brothers, Bill and George Gouker.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Sharon L. Ferguson, of Dixon, Mo., Joyce (Danny) Faircloth, Barbara J. (Ted) Thompson; sons, Ronald D. Gouker, Robert W. (Heather) Gouker, all of Council Bluffs; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his several great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
