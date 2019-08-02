Timothy G. Grace, Jr.
Timothy G. Grace, Jr., age 38, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 31, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on July 21, 2019.
Tim was born August 19, 1980, in Omaha, Neb., to Timothy G. and Marie (Clevenger) Grace, Sr. He married Brandy Dofner on June 14, 2013. Tim was the operations manager for Blue Beacon Truck Wash. He was an avid Raider fan.
Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Shane Clevenger; and sister, Gina Herman.
He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Brandy Grace; children, Jenna Dofner, Tatum Grace, Kadin Hollmann, Korissa Grace, all of Council Bluffs; mother, Marie Tate, of Whitefish, Mont.; father, Tim (Connie) Grace, Sr., of Marysville, Calif.; sister, Kimi Grace, of Whitefish; brother, Joe (Ashley) Grace, of Marysville; in-laws, Dave (Alisa) Dofner, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial contributions will be directed by the family.
