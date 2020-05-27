Dolores M. Grady, 95, of Dunlap, Iowa, died on May 26, 2020, at the Dunlap Specialty Care. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, and she was predeceased by her husband, Wendell Grady; daughter, Rosemary Grady; parents, Leo and Mayme Moran; brother, Thomas Moran; and sister, Joan Moran Walters. She is survived by her children, Patrick Grady, of Logan Iowa, Dr. Ann Burress, of Redondo Beach Calif., Suzanne Grady, of Fort Myers Fla., James (Jane) Grady, of Dunlap, Sara Grady (Robert Bledsoe), of Scottsdale Ariz., and Maureen Grady-Morales (Daniel Morales), of Atlanta Ga.; brothers, Joseph (Leona) Moran, of Honey Creek Iowa, Paul Moran, of Denver Colo., and Dale (Sally) Moran, of Phoenix Ariz. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Service information

May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Fouts Funeral Home ~ Dunlap
Highway 30 and Court St.
Dunlap, IA 51529
May 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:30PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
509 South Third Street
Dunlap, IA 51529
