Dolores M. Grady, 95, of Dunlap, Iowa, died on May 26, 2020, at the Dunlap Specialty Care. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, and she was predeceased by her husband, Wendell Grady; daughter, Rosemary Grady; parents, Leo and Mayme Moran; brother, Thomas Moran; and sister, Joan Moran Walters. She is survived by her children, Patrick Grady, of Logan Iowa, Dr. Ann Burress, of Redondo Beach Calif., Suzanne Grady, of Fort Myers Fla., James (Jane) Grady, of Dunlap, Sara Grady (Robert Bledsoe), of Scottsdale Ariz., and Maureen Grady-Morales (Daniel Morales), of Atlanta Ga.; brothers, Joseph (Leona) Moran, of Honey Creek Iowa, Paul Moran, of Denver Colo., and Dale (Sally) Moran, of Phoenix Ariz. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Service information
May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
3:00PM-6:00PM
Fouts Funeral Home ~ Dunlap
Highway 30 and Court St.
Dunlap, IA 51529
Highway 30 and Court St.
Dunlap, IA 51529
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
509 South Third Street
Dunlap, IA 51529
509 South Third Street
Dunlap, IA 51529
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.